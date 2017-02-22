European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
MILAN Italian lender UniCredit's 13 billion euro ($13.7 billion)capital increase is set to be concluded successfully, two market sources said on Wednesday.
Investors have until Thursday to subscribe to the cash call, and the entire operation is due to end by March 10. One of the people said the issue was likely to be fully subscribed.
Italy's biggest bank, which needs to raise money to rebuild its capital base after a balance sheet clean-up under new Chief Executive Jean Pierre Mustier, declined to comment.
The cash call is fully guaranteed by a group of banks, and investors that do not exercise their rights to buy new shares face a dilution in their stake of more than 70 percent.
UniCredit is selling new shares at 8.09 euros each, equivalent to a 38 percent discount to the price of the stock when excluding subscription rights.
Its shares closed down 2.07 percent at 12.30 euros on Wednesday, roughly in line with the wider Italian banking sector.
"This makes it very convenient to exercise the rights," one of the sources said.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.