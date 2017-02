Leaders of the major BRICS emerging economies (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) (L-R): Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, Chinese President Hu Jintao, Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff and India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh meet at the G20 Summit in Cannes... REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Leaders of the major BRICS emerging economies discussed the euro zone debt crisis on Thursday, Chinese Chairman Hu Jintao said.

Earlier Kremlin economic aide Arkady Dvorkovich said the BRICS -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- agreed to carry out regular consultations in International Monetary Fund and other forums.

Hu said: "We have exchanged views on the global economic situation at the BRICS leaders meeting, we discussed the European debt crisis. Now we could exchange opinions on bilateral issues."

(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)