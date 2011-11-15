BRUSSELS When it comes to thinking ahead in the midst of a crisis, look to the Dutch.

With upheaval in Italy and Greece threatening the euro zone's very existence, the critical issue for the Netherlands is creating a 'budget tsar' with powers potentially to expel unruly members and prevent future debt crises.

At emergency meetings from Poland to Luxembourg, Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager has rarely missed an opportunity to make his point -- that only intense oversight of others' budgets can prevent another meltdown.

"You can't solve a debt crisis with more money, that is the lesson from this crisis," the 42-year-old minister said earlier this month. "You need more tools, you need budget oversight."

Back in September, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and De Jager proposed creating an EU budget authority run by a powerful commissioner who could intervene in government budgets if countries ignored debt targets, gradually taking over their finances and potentially expelling them from the euro zone.

Going beyond newly-approved, tougher EU budget rules, Amsterdam wants aggressive, automatic sanctions for those that break debt and deficit rules and a budget tsar with the power to withdraw EU subsidies and force countries to raise taxes.

Undeterred by initial resistance from France, Germany and smaller euro zone nations including Spain, Dutch insistence appears to be winning backing from Berlin and Helsinki. German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday again reiterated the need for automatic sanctions for those that break debt and deficit rules.

In what some in Amsterdam see as a quiet victory, the European Commission, the EU's executive, last week handed new powers its top economics official, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn, to contain countries' spending and prevent other officials challenging him.

But at a time when the euro is fighting for its life, Dutch insistence on sensitive future steps probably involving European Union treaty changes risks appearing misguided.

Investors are already skeptical of European leaders' ability to act after two years of half-hearted emergency measures to solve the sovereign debt crisis and any signs that the 17-nation euro zone might not be entirely focused on the problem at hand could damage already gravely weakened confidence.

"This is all very useful in principle but it is not the solution," said Hans-Werner Sinn, a German economist and president of the Ifo economic research institute. "Debt constraints are useful when markets are willing to finance countries, but for now they don't contribute anything."

The Dutch government rejects that, saying a clear framework for the future is crucial to rebuilding investor confidence.

"Some people might say our focus is too much long term, but the market looks at future risks and prices it in," Dutch Europe Minister Ben Knapen told Reuters. "It is imperative to get a grip on enforcement of budget discipline rules. We should never have a repeat of any country, big or small, flouting the rules."

"PARTYING" WITH RESCUE FUNDS

Closer fiscal union would better underpin the euro and prevent the kind of disregard for budget rules that France and Germany showed in 2003, when they breached the 3 percent deficit/GDP limit and were never disciplined for their waywardness.

While EU rules approved last month include penalties for those that run deficits of more than 3 percent and have debts greater than 60 percent of GDP, the Dutch want to go further.

From the Dutch point of view, such rigidity is required if lax countries are to be prevented from "throwing a party" on the euro zone's money, as one opposition Dutch MP has put it.

For all its verbal rectitude, the Netherlands is aiming for a shortfall of 4.3 percent of GDP this year, outside the Maastricht criteria -- named after a Dutch city -- which set a 3 percent budget deficit limit. But by 2013, the Netherlands aims to be within the Maastricht boundary and wants the rest of the euro zone to be in similarly sound shape.

Aware that stripping parliaments of control of taxation and spending might be too much to swallow, the Dutch propose a system whereby offenders who lose budget control can win it back again with good behavior.

Yet any ceding of sovereignty along the lines the Dutch propose will almost certainly require changes to the EU's treaty and referendums across Europe, a treacherous obstacle very few politicians want to negotiate, especially at a time of crisis.

"It is a bit like saying that when your house is on fire, you call the architect to talk about the plans," Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg lamented last week.

In countries such as Britain, where any transfer of power to Brussels alarms the electorate, there is deep-seated opposition to 'eurocrats' overseeing a nation's finances. If widespread, that sort of animosity could put paid to the Dutch plan.

(Additional reporting by Sara Webb in Amsterdam and Annika Breidthardt in Berlin, editing by Mike Peacock)