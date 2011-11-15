The Netherlands is proposing the creation of a powerful budget commissioner to oversee and intervene in euro zone budgets with powers to potentially expel unruly members and prevent a European sovereign debt crisis happening again.

Amsterdam wants to go further than tough new EU budget rules that will become law in January and make sanctions more aggressive and more automatic. It says only intense oversight of others' budgets can prevent another meltdown.

Here are the main elements of the Dutch proposal:

* Every three months, finance ministers would monitor debt reduction measures taken by countries with a deficit of over 3 percent of gross domestic product and/or a debt of over 60 percent of GDP.

* The EU should set up an independent EU budget authority, run by a strong budget commissioner, or 'tsar', to monitor compliance with EU rules.

* The commissioner should have the power to punish countries who do not make progress on cutting their debt and deficit levels using a gradual approach that the Netherlands' calls an 'intervention ladder'.

* Profligate countries could first be forced to raise taxes, or cut government spending, to put their public finances in order. If an offending country ignored such requirements, it would see sanctions such as a cut in subsidies.

* A final step would be to place a wayward country under the budget commissioner's supervision, who would have to approve its draft budget before it was submitted to a national parliament.

* By this stage, if a country failed to comply with such measures it would be given the option of leaving the euro or even, potentially, could be forced out. However, that would require European Union treaty change and is a sanction that could not be applied at present.

* A budget tsar would ensure that emergency financing to euro zone members shut out of international capital markets would only come on the precondition that all debt repayments and interest payments were the top priority.

