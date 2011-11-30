WASHINGTON Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said the United States welcomed a coordinated move by global central banks on Wednesday to take some pressure off the European banking system by adding liquidity.

"We welcome and support the actions taken by central banks around the world today to help ease pressure on the European financial system and help foster the global economic recovery," Geithner said in a statement hours after the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Canada, the Bank of Japan, the European Central bank and the Swiss National Bank announced the surprise joint action.

The U.S. Treasury does not typically comment on central bank actions but Geithner has been vocal in urging Europe to come to grips with its sovereign debt crisis because of the danger it poses for an already soft global recovery.

