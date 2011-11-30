WASHINGTON Top central banks around the world on Wednesday announced steps to prevent a credit crunch among banks in Europe which are struggling with the region's debt crisis, boosting global share prices and the euro.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said in a surprise joint announcement they had agreed to lower the cost of existing dollar swap lines among other measures.

The swap lines are intended to ensure banks outside the United States have easy access to dollars, which have become more difficult for banks in Europe to obtain in the market as investor concerns about the euro zone debt crisis have grown.

The cost of the lines will be reduced by 50 basis points from December 5, the statement said.

Other new measures included setting up bilateral swap arrangements between the central banks so that any of them could provide liquidity in any of their currencies. The swap arrangements are good through February 1, 2013.

"The purpose of these actions is to ease strains in financial markets and thereby mitigate the effects of such strains on the supply of credit to households and businesses and so help foster economic activity," the central banks said.

But analysts said the measures were merely palliative, buying time for Europe to come up with more concrete measures to quell the crisis. If anything, the market's positive reaction was due in part to the expectation that this would be the first of other corrective steps taken by the ECB.

"This will not solve all deep-based funding problems which are due to the sovereign debt crisis," said Silvio Peruzzo, economist at RBS in London.

"But there is an issue with dollar liquidity, especially with foreign currency and this measure addresses that. This helps at the margin and also shows that central banks remain at unease with what certainly is very significant distress."

The actions on Wednesday, which included a decision by the ECB to lower the margin it requires European banks to put up for dollar loans, stole a page from coordinated efforts to battle the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

During that episode, the Fed set up dollar swaps with the ECB and the Swiss National Bank in December 2007. It increased those lines when Lehman Brothers collapsed in September 2008 and opened swaps with Japan, Canada and England in an effort to battle the most virulent stage of the crisis.

The facilities for the ECB, Japan, Britain and Switzerland are unlimited; swaps with Canada are capped at $30 billion.

SCALING WALL OF WORRY

Three-month dollar Libor rates -- a measure of what banks in Europe are charging each other for dollar loans -- have risen to levels not seen since early 2010, when Europe's debt debacle flared up. Policymakers hope their action drives those lending costs lower.

The reaction elsewhere suggested it would.

Stock prices rose sharply, helped in part by a strong batch of U.S. economic data, including better news on private sector employment. The euro jumped on the announcement and the U.S. dollar retreated sharply.

U.S. two-year interest rate swap spreads over Treasuries, another gauge of market funding stress, narrowed to their tightest level in three weeks. Other key money market measures for funding also showed a lessening in strains for banks to obtain dollars.

However, doubts persist whether the effort will do anything to stem the broader problem in Europe of a monetary union that lacks a coordinated fiscal authority that can transfer funds to where they are most needed.

"The liquidity facilities should ease the problem, but it's not going make a money market fund any happier to buy French bank debt," said Lou Brien, market strategist with DRW Trading in Chicago.

CHINA CHANGES GEARS

In another action to ease credit strains, China's central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio for its commercial lenders on Wednesday for the first time in nearly three years. The move reduces the amounts banks must keep in reserve and frees up funds for lending to cash-strapped small firms.

As recently as the middle of 2011, China was still tightening monetary policy to combat inflation.

But Europe's two-year old debt crisis has raised concerns that global economic growth will take a sharp hit.

In the United States, the Fed noted that U.S. banks were not having difficulty getting funds in short-term funding markets. But if conditions deteriorate, the U.S. central bank said it had "a range of tools available" to use as a backstop and would deploy them as necessary.

On Tuesday, Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank had scope for further monetary easing, citing clearer guidance on the expected path of policy or another round of bond-buying as possible options.

Financial markets are already bracing for a rate cut when the ECB meets next week.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, Glenn Somerville, and Pedro da Costa; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Andrea Ricci)