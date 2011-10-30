BERLIN German industry group BDI has warned Europe not to make political concessions if it seeks Chinese help in solving the euro zone debt crisis, Spiegel magazine wrote in its online edition.

"If we in Europe organize the stabilization of the euro such that we allow political influence from abroad, then we are making a massive error," BDI head Hans-Peter Keitel told Spiegel Online.

European leaders agreed a plan last week to restore financial market confidence and end a two-year crisis started by Greece, with a contribution from Beijing if possible.

Klaus Regling, who heads Europe's bailout fund, visited China on Friday and Saturday to encourage Beijing to invest in it.

But the appeal for Chinese help has come under fierce criticism for potentially weakening Europe's negotiating position in political and economic disputes with Beijing.

"We have crossed a boundary if euro states say, 'we will offer you a political concession in order for you to give us money'," Keitel said. "For example, we could not offer China compromises in intellectual property law in return for money for the rescue fund."

In France in particular, criticism of the plea for Chinese help is fierce. The opposition Socialists accused President Nicolas Sarkozy of making Europe appear weak.

The BDI's Keitel said the decisions made at last week's European summit marked good progress but the crisis would not be over for a long while yet.

Keitel added that Europe could not offer the same aid to Italy as to Greece, saying Rome "can and must resolve its structural problems itself".

(Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Dale Hudson)