HAMBURG, Germany European Central Bank policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Monday it would be a good idea to have a European Monetary Commissioner with special rights, backing an idea from Germany's finance minister for a leap forward in European integration.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble last week said the bloc needs a commissioner with power over member nations' budgets and reform of European Parliament decision-making.

(Jan Schwartz, writing by Paul Carrel)