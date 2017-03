A man pulls a trolley of vegetables at the Lisbon urban area wholesaler market in Loures February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence rose 0.6 points month-on-month to -8.7 in April, beating market expectations, the European Commission said in its first estimate on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected an improvement to 9.0.

For the whole of the 28-nation European Union, consumer confidence improved by 0.8 points to -5.8 in April against March, the Commission said.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)