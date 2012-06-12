PARIS France backs fiscal integration in the euro zone but believes the first priority should be solving the crisis in the region, Europe Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Tuesday.

Speaking after talks in Paris with his German counterpart Michael Linke, Cazeneuve said euro zone leaders urgently needed to compromise on steps to pull the region out of a debt-induced crisis and find concrete measures to boost economic growth.

"We wish to continue the political discussion on the process of greater economic and monetary integrations (...) at the same time this cannot constitute the urgent response to the crisis we face," Cazeneuve told reporters.

(Reporting By Catherine Bremer; Writing by Vick Buffery; Editing by Brian Love)