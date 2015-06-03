GM remains most valuable U.S. car company, Tesla is No. 2
Tesla Inc , whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
BERLIN It's up to Greece and its lenders to reach any agreement to disburse frozen aid to Athens and not the leaders of Germany and France, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.
"The decision (...) will not be taken in talks between the chancellor, the French president and Mr Tsipras, but will be taken in an agreement that must be decided among the three institutions and the Greek government," Steffen Seibert said at a regular government news conference.
Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted France's Francois Hollande, Mario Draghi of the European Central Bank, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde for the late night talks on Greece in Berlin on Monday.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Erik Kirschbaum)
Tesla Inc , whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
Bakery chain Panera Bread Co is in advanced talks to sell to JAB Holdings as the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea builds out its coffee and breakfast empire, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc's decision to stop licensing graphics chips from Imagination Technologies Group Plc is the clearest example yet of the iPhone maker's determination to take greater control of the core technologies in its products - both to guard its hefty margins and to position it for future innovations, especially in so-called augmented reality.