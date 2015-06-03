GM remains most valuable U.S. car company, Tesla is No. 2
Tesla Inc , whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that international creditors were working intensively with Greece to get a deal this month to unlock funds it needs to repay loans.
"All the work we are doing is directed at helping (ensure) completion in the agreed time frame. We are working intensively on that," said Merkel at a joint news conference with Egypt's president when asked whether Greece could be given more time beyond the end of June to get a deal.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Paul Carrel)
Tesla Inc , whose market capitalization passed that of Ford Motor Co on Monday, still trailed General Motors Co as the most valuable U.S. auto firm in mid-day trade on Tuesday.
Bakery chain Panera Bread Co is in advanced talks to sell to JAB Holdings as the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea builds out its coffee and breakfast empire, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple Inc's decision to stop licensing graphics chips from Imagination Technologies Group Plc is the clearest example yet of the iPhone maker's determination to take greater control of the core technologies in its products - both to guard its hefty margins and to position it for future innovations, especially in so-called augmented reality.