BRUSSELS IMF Chief Christine Lagarde said euro zone leaders had made progress in talks on trying to resolve the region's debt crisis on Sunday, but said there was more work to do in the days ahead.

"We've done some good work today," she told reporters as she left the meeting.

"It's real progress. (There's) more work to do, but we're heading in the right direction."

Euro zone leaders are trying to come up with a three part plan to resolve the crisis, involving a recapitalisation of European banks, a scaling up of the 440-billion-euro euro zone bailout fund, and moves to lighten Greece's debt burden by having private sector investors take deeper losses.

The aim is to have a "comprehensive" plan in place by the end of a summit on Wednesday.

