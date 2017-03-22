A picture illustration taken with the multiple exposure function of the camera shows a one Euro coin and a map of Europe, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT The euro zone's current account surplus fell to its lowest in a year in January as exports fell and transfer payments to outside the bloc rose slightly, data from the European Central Bank showed on Wednesday.

The euro zone recorded a current account surplus of 24.1 billion euros in the first month of this year after adjusting for seasonal and other calendar affects.

This was down from 30.8 billion euros one month earlier and the lowest reading since January 2016.

