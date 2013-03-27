Wall Street ends up; jobs data points to economic strength
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report pointed to strength in the domestic economy and supported expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
NICOSIA Cyprus' largest commercial lender Bank of Cyprus did not accept the resignations of its chairman and four other directors who tried to leave the board on Tuesday after a special administrator was appointed to run the bank.
In a statement, Bank of Cyprus said the resignations of chairman Andreas Artemis and the others had not been accepted and "will only apply if not withdrawn within one week". This gives the directors breathing space to reconsider their decisions, but they can not be compelled to stay on.
A special administrator was app pointed to run the bank on Monday night, after it was saved from collapse by a bailout deal that will see it take on the small deposits of competitor Cyprus Popular Bank.
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.
Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.