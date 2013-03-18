Wall Street rises as robust jobs report lifts mood
U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report underscored the strength of the labor market and set the stage for the first interest rate hike this year.
NICOSIA Banks in Cyprus will be shut on Tuesday and Wednesday pending a decision by parliament to approve a levy on bank depositors, a government source told Reuters.
"Tuesday and Wednesday are bank holidays," the source said. A decree will be released shortly from the Finance Ministry to this effect, he said.
TOKYO Japan rejected U.S. demands for more access to Japan's car market on Friday, casting doubt over whether it can avoid friction over autos and agriculture imports at high level bilateral talks on economic relations next month.
TOKYO The Japanese government, fretting over the future of Toshiba Corp's flagship memory chips unit, is prepared to block a sale to bidders it deems a risk to national security, sources said, a stance that gives U.S. suitors a major advantage.