A customer walks out of a branch of Laiki Bank UK, in north London March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

NICOSIA Banks in Cyprus will be shut on Tuesday and Wednesday pending a decision by parliament to approve a levy on bank depositors, a government source told Reuters.

"Tuesday and Wednesday are bank holidays," the source said. A decree will be released shortly from the Finance Ministry to this effect, he said.

(Editing by Janet Lawrence)