Futures flat ahead of Trump's address to Congress
U.S. stock index futures were flat on Tuesday but hovered near all-time highs as investors awaited President Donald Trump's speech for details on his agenda for the economy.
NICOSIA Banks in Cyprus will remain closed on Thursday and Friday, a government official said, as the euro zone country tries to avoid a financial meltdown having rejected the terms of a European Union bailout.
With Monday a public holiday, the move effectively closes lenders until Tuesday, March 26. The official spoke on condition of anonymity.
Target Corp reported a steeper-than-expected decline in fourth-quarter same-store sales and said it expected sales to continue to fall this fiscal year, sending its shares tumbling 12 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.
JPMorgan Chase & Co said it expected 2017 expenses to rise about 3.4 percent as the lender spends more on technology and signing up new credit card accounts.