Cypriot Finance Minister Michael Sarris (front) walks at a hotel lobby after arriving from the Russian Finance Ministry headquarters in Moscow March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

LONDON Cypriot Finance Minister Michael Sarris said on Tuesday he thought that the country's banks would reopen on Thursday having been shut to prevent a run on deposits after an international bailout.

Asked if the banks would reopen on Thursday, he told BBC radio: "Yes I think they will. I think we needed some time to put together a balanced package of some restrictions."

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)