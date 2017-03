A man walks with a parrot on his hat in front of a Bank of Cyprus branch before it opens in Nicosia March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

NICOSIA Banks in Cyprus opened their doors on Thursday for the first time in almost two weeks, with tight controls on transactions to prevent a run on deposits after the island was forced to accept a stringent EU rescue package to avert bankruptcy.

In central Nicosia, queues of at least a dozen people had formed outside branches of the country's two biggest lenders, Bank of Cyprus and Cyprus Popular Bank, also known as Laiki.

(Writing by Matt Robinson)