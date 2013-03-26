LONDON Cyprus's Finance Minister Michael Sarris said on Tuesday that capital controls to prevent big outflows of cash from the island would probably last for "a matter of weeks."

"I think we are talking a matter of weeks. That would be my sense," Sarris told BBC radio.

He said he was confident that outflows would be more controlled as progress was made on implementing an international bailout deal for Cyprus.

