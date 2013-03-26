Investors chained to bitcoin bets as U.S. ETF decision looms
NEW YORK Investors are betting market regulators will approve what would be the first U.S. exchange-traded fund to track the price of bitcoin.
AMSTERDAM The head of the euro zone group of finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said on Tuesday there were no apparent signs of increased withdrawals of savings within the euro zone.
There were also no indications of increased transfers of money from peripheral to core countries in the region, said Dijsselbloem, who is also Dutch finance minister.
"Currently there are no apparent signs of a higher-than-normal withdrawal of savings or of transfer of savings from peripheral to core countries," Dijsselbloem said in a letter to the Dutch parliament.
WASHINGTON When the bosses of some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies headed to Washington in January to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, it had all the makings of a potentially hostile meeting.
NEW YORK Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) is replacing the full slate of managers on its Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund and changing its name, a spokeswoman for the fund management company said on Wednesday, the latest transformation for what was once the largest actively managed ETF.