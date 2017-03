Cyprus' Finance Minister Michael Sarris holds a news conference during a euro group finance ministers meeting at the European Union Council in Brussels March 16, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

NICOSIA Cypriot Finance Minister Michael Sarris denied reports on Tuesday that he had resigned, as lawmakers in the troubled euro zone member debated a divisive tax on bank deposits to secure an international bailout.

Sarris, who was in Moscow on Tuesday, told Reuters by text message there was "no truth" to the reports, which had further rattled nerves with lawmakers poised to reject the tax.

