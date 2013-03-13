BERLIN The question of a bailout for Cyprus will be discussed on the sidelines of this week's EU and euro zone summits although it is not officially on the agenda of either meeting, a German official said on Wednesday.

"Cyprus is not on the agenda, either of the European summit or the euro zone summit," the government official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"I don't think I'm telling any secrets.... that talks on Cyprus will take place on the sidelines," the official added, saying therefore no formal decision on any bailout would be taken by the heads of state and government.

The official said the German government would base its decision about a Cyprus bailout on the troika's evaluation and recommendation, which it hasn't received yet.

