Investors chained to bitcoin bets as U.S. ETF decision looms
NEW YORK Investors are betting market regulators will approve what would be the first U.S. exchange-traded fund to track the price of bitcoin.
NICOSIA The merger of the Bank of Cyprus with the Cyprus Popular Bank, part of a rescue deal for the financially troubled island agreed with international lenders this week, will produce a "very strong bank", the Governor of the Central Bank said on Tuesday.
"After this, Bank of Cyprus will have access from the eurosystem, not ELA but normal financing. The merger with Popular will give us a very strong bank," Cyprus Central Bank governor Panicos Demetriades said.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Giles Elgood)
NEW YORK Investors are betting market regulators will approve what would be the first U.S. exchange-traded fund to track the price of bitcoin.
WASHINGTON When the bosses of some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies headed to Washington in January to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, it had all the makings of a potentially hostile meeting.
NEW YORK Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) is replacing the full slate of managers on its Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund and changing its name, a spokeswoman for the fund management company said on Wednesday, the latest transformation for what was once the largest actively managed ETF.