Wall Street ends up; jobs data points to economic strength
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report pointed to strength in the domestic economy and supported expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
NICOSIA Banks in Cyprus will reopen at midday (6:00 a.m. EDT) on Thursday, a spokeswoman for the island's Central Bank said, 10 days after they closed their doors to avert a run on deposits.
The spokeswoman said banks would open their doors between midday and 6 p.m. (1600 GMT). The Cypriot authorities are expected later on Wednesday to detail the capital controls they plan to impose to prevent a flight of funds.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Giles Elgood)
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.
Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.