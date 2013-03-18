Wall Street rises as robust jobs report lifts mood
U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report underscored the strength of the labor market and set the stage for the first interest rate hike this year.
BRUSSELS Cyprus' parliament has postponed until Tuesday a vote on introducing a one-off levy on bank deposits that aims to raise 5.8 billion euros ($7.6 billion) for the country's bailout, but which could hit smaller savers, a euro zone official said on Monday.
"The vote will take place on Tuesday to allow time for more negotiations," the official told Reuters.
The vote had originally been planned for Monday.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; writing by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)
TOKYO Japan rejected U.S. demands for more access to Japan's car market on Friday, casting doubt over whether it can avoid friction over autos and agriculture imports at high level bilateral talks on economic relations next month.
TOKYO The Japanese government, fretting over the future of Toshiba Corp's flagship memory chips unit, is prepared to block a sale to bidders it deems a risk to national security, sources said, a stance that gives U.S. suitors a major advantage.