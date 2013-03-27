Wall Street ends up; jobs data points to economic strength
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report pointed to strength in the domestic economy and supported expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
LISBON The Portuguese government on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of a bailout deal involving losses on bank deposits like the one agreed for Cyprus being used as a template for other euro zone countries.
"The Cyprus case in unique. There is no risk whatsoever, and this has been said by more than one European official, no risk that this solution may be generalized," Luis Marques Guedes, state secretary for cabinet matters, told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting.
Debt-ridden Portugal has been under an EU/IMF bailout since mid-2011.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip)
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report pointed to strength in the domestic economy and supported expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.
Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.