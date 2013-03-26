Investors chained to bitcoin bets as U.S. ETF decision looms
NEW YORK Investors are betting market regulators will approve what would be the first U.S. exchange-traded fund to track the price of bitcoin.
NICOSIA Cyprus will introduce capital restrictions to prevent an outflow of money when its banks reopen this week but the measures will be "very temporary," President Nicos Nastasiades said on Monday.
"The central bank will implement capital controls on transactions," he said in a televised address to the nation. "I want to assure you that this will be a very temporary measure that will gradually be relaxed."
Anastasiades said the bailout deal reached overnight in frantic talks with the island's partners in the euro zone was "painful" but the best under the circumstances.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Giles Elgood)
NEW YORK Investors are betting market regulators will approve what would be the first U.S. exchange-traded fund to track the price of bitcoin.
WASHINGTON When the bosses of some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies headed to Washington in January to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, it had all the makings of a potentially hostile meeting.
NEW YORK Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) is replacing the full slate of managers on its Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund and changing its name, a spokeswoman for the fund management company said on Wednesday, the latest transformation for what was once the largest actively managed ETF.