Cyprus's Finance Minister Michael Sarris walks in a hotel lobby after arriving from the Russian Finance Ministry headquarters in Moscow March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

NICOSIA Cyprus Finance Minister Michael Sarris said on Tuesday that exit from the European single currency was not being contemplated and would be disastrous for the island.

"The exit of Cyprus from the euro zone, which could mean the exit from the EU, would be disastrous, politically and economically. We do not even want to contemplate it," Sarris told reporters.

