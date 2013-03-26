NEW YORK A top U.S. regulator said on Tuesday that it was too soon to draw conclusions on financial stability from the bailout of Cyprus, which rattled markets globally over the last week.

It is still "early days," Richard Berner, the newly appointed director of the U.S. Treasury's Office of Financial Research, said when asked what lessons the United States might learn.

