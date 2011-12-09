THE HAGUE The Dutch state debt agency is not worried about Standard & Poor's warning to possibly downgrade euro zone countries, including triple-A rated Germany and the Netherlands, because it would affect all countries, the agency's head said on Friday.

"In relative terms nothing changes. Everyone was affected by the same statement," Erik Wilders, head of the Dutch State Treasury Agency (DSTA), told Reuters.

Rating agency Standard & Poor's on Monday warned that 15 of the 17 euro zone countries, including triple-A rated countries such as Germany and the Netherlands, could face a rating downgrade, depending on the outcome of an EU summit on Europe's debt crisis.

Other countries which had been downgraded to double A from triple A had not seen a big effect, Wilders said.

"We have asked colleagues about what it means for the size of the portfolio when it goes from triple A to double A. Everything that can go in a triple A portfolio can also go in a double A portfolio. There are very many of those. The pool of capital is enormous" for double A, Wilders said.

"We are very clearly still a safe haven. Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland and then Austria and France. We notice there is a lot of demand," Wilders said when asked if there was a change in demand for Dutch bonds due to Europe's debt crisis.

