PARIS Central bank easing of monetary policy has gone about as far as it can without running the risk of creating financial market bubbles, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said on Wednesday.

"Monetary policy accommodation is now reaching its limits and if it is maintained for a significant period of time it also comes with the risk of certain negative side-effects such as new financial imbalances," he said at a conference at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in Paris.

Speaking at the same conference, fellow ECB governing council member Ignazio Visco was more sanguine about the risk of financial bubbles emerging due to easy monetary policy.

"For the time being there are no signs that low interest rates are provoking generalized imbalances, or that asset and property prices are subject to speculative pressures," Visco said.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Brian Love)