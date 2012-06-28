PARIS Europe needs closer budgetary union, a single regulatory framework for banks, and other steps towards federalism, European Central Bank governing council member Christian Noyer said in an interview published on Thursday.

Noyer, governor of the Bank of France, told Le Monde newspaper that he was also "very open" to the possibility of mutualising debt in Europe, although such an initiative would take time and was not necessarily a first step towards a federal union.

"We have reached a crucial moment. Monetary union is no longer enough, we need to advance towards more federalism," Noyer said in the interview before a European Union summit on Thursday and Friday.

He also urged the Greek government to do more to improve its international credibility, suggesting that a troika of the International Monetary Fund, the EU and the ECB could take steps to ease its situation if needed.

"So far Athens has not made the necessary structural reforms," he said. "It is up to Athens to show that it is credible. Afterwards if it is necessary to find ways to make things easier, then ways will be found."

European leaders are heading into the Brussels summit deeply divided over how much budgetary and supervisory power should be handed over to supra-national authorities.

Noyer said closer budgetary union would ensure finances were better managed in Europe while banking union would help contain financial crises. Lastly, more pro-growth policies were required to reduce differences in competitiveness between countries.

"This leap towards more Europe must be made even if it will take time," Noyer said. "The crisis is the fruit of insufficient integration between countries in the same monetary zone."

Before the summit, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has rebuffed initiatives that might lead to Berlin helping to underwrite the debts of European partners or banks while French President Francois Hollande has continued to press for joint euro bonds.

Noyer said that if Europe were to move towards a system where debts where mutualised then countries would need assurance that they would not have to bear the cost of some countries' laxism.

"I am personally very open to the idea of eventually unifying debt but it is a process that will take time and is not necessarily the first step towards federal union," Noyer said.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Daniel Flynn; Editing by Angus MacSwan)