Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann holds his speech during the European Banking Congress 2011 in Frankfurt November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

BERLIN Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann on Saturday welcomed the EU summit's results as progress in fighting the euro zone's debt crisis and reiterated his opposition to calls for the European Central Bank to do more.

"I have always stressed we need reliable perspectives for solid public finances in individual member states. I see progress in the summit results," Weidmann told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung to be published on Sunday.

EU leaders on Friday agreed to draft a new treaty for deeper economic integration in the euro zone, although Britain, the region's third largest economy, refused to join the 17 euro states and nine other EU countries in a fiscal union.

ECB President Mario Draghi doused hopes hours before the summit that the bank might ramp up its intervention in government bond markets to hold down the borrowing costs of troubled sovereign debtors if euro zone leaders agreed tougher budget rules.

Germany has led opposition to the ECB effectively bailing out governments and Weidmann said it was down to member states to solve the crisis, not the ECB.

"Monetary state financing by the central banks is and remains prohibited," Weidmann said.

He also reiterated his opposition to common euro zone debt issuance, saying that would make the crisis worse.

"(Euro bonds) would decisively undermine the necessary incentives for solid financial policy," he said.

