U.S. jobless claims fall as labor market tightens
WASHINGTON, The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, pointing to a further tightening in the labor market.
BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence jumped much more than expected to -7.1 points in May, rising to its highest level in six and a half years, the European Commission's first estimate showed on Wednesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected an improvement to -8.2 from a revised -8.6 in April, originally reported at -8.7.
The May number is the best reading since October 2007 when it stood at -6.2.
For the whole of the 28-nation European Union, consumer confidence improved by 1.6 points to -4.1 in May against April, the Commission said.
(Reporting by Martin Santa, Editing by Jan Strupczewski)
WASHINGTON, U.S. homebuilding jumped in February as unseasonably warm weather boosted the construction of single-family houses to near a 9-1/2-year high, suggesting the economy remained on solid ground despite an apparent slowdown in growth in the first quarter.
LONDON World stock indexes surged to record highs on Thursday while the dollar traded close to a one-month low after the Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates but signaled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.