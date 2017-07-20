FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Euro zone consumer confidence unexpectedly falls in July
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Turkey
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
White House spokesman Spicer resigns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 20, 2017 / 2:55 PM / a day ago

Euro zone consumer confidence unexpectedly falls in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A businessman walks on the esplanade of La Defense, in the financial and business district in La Defense, west of Paris, April 10, 2014.Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence unexpectedly fell in July after a sharp increase in the previous month, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The EU executive said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale fell by 0.4 points to -1.7, without providing further details about the fall.

A Reuters poll of 25 economists had forecast a rise to -1.1 points in July, following a 2.0 point increase to -1.3 in June.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment also fell by 0.1 points to -2.3 in July, the Commission said.

For European Commission data click on:

here

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Foo Yun Chee

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.