ICE high speed trains of German railway operator Deutsche Bahn are seen during a media tour at the service centre in Rummelsburg, Berlin, Germany April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT The economic recovery in the euro area is expected to continue, supported by household consumption and rebounding investments, but risks remain on the downside, the European Central Bank said on Thursday in a regular economic bulletin.

"Domestic demand, in particular, continues to be supported by the ECB's monetary policy measures," the ECB said in a bulletin that is largely consistent with its outlook presented at its April 21 interest rate meeting. "Their favorable impact on financing conditions, together with improvements in corporate profitability, is benefiting investment.

"The risks to the euro area growth outlook still remain tilted to the downside," the ECB added.

For more on the ECB's bulletin, click on: here

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alison Williams)