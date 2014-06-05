LONDON The euro zone must press ahead with reform of its economy to boost growth, the currency area's head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday.

Dijsselbloem, who is also finance minister of the Netherlands, said the pace of reforms has to be stepped up with a "lot of work to be done" on boosting competitiveness.

"My biggest worry now is we are going to end up in a standstill period, and I think we should push ahead on the reform side," he told an EU seminar in London.

If Italy put forward reforms that will also help with mid-term budgetary problems then "we should reward that", Dijsselbloem added.

(Reporting by Huw Jones Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)