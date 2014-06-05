Wall St. up as Fed raises rates but stays course
NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months, as expected.
LONDON The euro zone must press ahead with reform of its economy to boost growth, the currency area's head Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday.
Dijsselbloem, who is also finance minister of the Netherlands, said the pace of reforms has to be stepped up with a "lot of work to be done" on boosting competitiveness.
"My biggest worry now is we are going to end up in a standstill period, and I think we should push ahead on the reform side," he told an EU seminar in London.
If Italy put forward reforms that will also help with mid-term budgetary problems then "we should reward that", Dijsselbloem added.
NEW YORK Wall Street's top banks see two additional interest rate rises this year from the Federal Reserve and most expect at least three more in 2018, a Reuters poll showed Wednesday after the U.S. central bank lifted rates for the second time in three months.
WASHINGTON U.S. retail sales recorded their smallest gain in six months in February amid delays in tax refunds, but the biggest rise in the annual inflation rate in nearly five years pointed to rising price pressures that could support further interest rate hikes.