Slump in financials sends Wall St. lower
U.S. stocks gave up early gains and turned sharply lower on Tuesday, led by a fall in financial shares, as investors began to question how quickly the Trump administration can implement pro-growth policies.
BRUSSELS Euro zone economic growth was stronger than expected in the third quarter, preliminary data showed on Friday, as France beat market expectations and Germany steered clear of a recession.
A preliminary estimate by the European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed that the economy of the 18 countries sharing the euro expanded 0.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period after a 0.1 percent rise in the previous three months.
Year-on-year, euro zone growth was 0.8 percent in the third quarter, the same as in the second quarter, against market expectations of a 0.7 percent rise.
Eurostat data showed Europe's biggest economy Germany grew 0.1 percent, in line with expectations but confounding some economies who had feared a second quarter of negative growth. The euro zone's second biggest France grew 0.3 percent against market expectations of a 0.2 percent gain.
"The euro zone economy is still growing, albeit at snail’s pace, despite all the doom mongering by the IMF and others," said Nick Kounis, the head of macro and financial markets research at ABN AMRO.
"A slow recovery rather than a third recession looks to be on the cards. Having said that, this is not an outlook that policymakers could possibly be satisfied with," he said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop/Jeremy Gaunt)
U.S. stocks gave up early gains and turned sharply lower on Tuesday, led by a fall in financial shares, as investors began to question how quickly the Trump administration can implement pro-growth policies.
LONDON Goldman Sachs will begin moving hundreds of people out of London before any Brexit deal is struck as part of its contingency plans for Britain leaving the European Union, the Wall Street firm's Europe CEO said.
LONDON Google vowed on Tuesday to police its websites better by ramping up staff numbers and overhauling its policies after several companies deserted the internet giant for failing to keep their adverts off hate-filled videos.