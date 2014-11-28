Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
PARIS Germany cannot double its existing commitment to 10 billion euros of additional public investment as urged by a joint Franco-German paper, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Thursday.
"I don't think that on top of the 10 billion already announced, we could in the short term do twice as much, I really can't see that happening," Gabriel told a news conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.
"In Germany the real problem is a lack of private investment," he added.
Earlier, a report by two leading economists commissioned by Paris and Berlin proposed that Germany should boost public investment by 24 billion euros in the next three years.
U.S. stocks were lower on Tuesday as oil prices fell and investors focused on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting, where it is widely expected to raise interest rates.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve, which has struggled to stoke inflation since the financial crisis and up until now raised rates less frequently than it and markets expected, may be about to hit the accelerator on rate hikes.