Oil falls as U.S. drilling offsets talk of an OPEC-led cut extension
SINGAPORE Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity outweighed talks that an OPEC-led production cut initially due to end in mid-2017 may be extended.
BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence was unchanged in June, figures released on Monday showed.
The European Commission said a flash estimate showed the euro zone consumer morale indicator was -5.6 points. The May figure was revised down to that level because of a revision of the historical consumer survey series for Ireland.
In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 0.7 points to -3.3.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
SINGAPORE Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity outweighed talks that an OPEC-led production cut initially due to end in mid-2017 may be extended.
KUWAIT A joint committee of ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers has agreed to review whether a global pact to limit supplies should be extended by six months, it said in a statement on Sunday.