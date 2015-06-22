BRUSSELS Euro zone consumer confidence was unchanged in June, figures released on Monday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed the euro zone consumer morale indicator was -5.6 points. The May figure was revised down to that level because of a revision of the historical consumer survey series for Ireland.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 0.7 points to -3.3.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)