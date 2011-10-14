BRUSSELS Clothing and fuel pushed consumer prices in the 17-nation euro zone to a 35-month high in September, data showed on Friday, but a slowing economy suggests inflation may have peaked and leaves the door open for an interest rate cut by year-end.

Euro zone inflation was 3.0 percent in September, in line with economists' forecasts in a Reuters poll, and was unchanged from the flash estimate by the European Union's statistics office Eurostat late last month.

That number surprised economists when the flash estimate was published on September 30, likely influencing the European Central Bank in its decision this month to keep interest rates at 1.5 percent, despite the cooling European economy.

But some economists now say the ECB, which has a mandate to keep inflation close to but below 2 percent, can put consumer price concerns to one side because Europe's sovereign debt crisis is dragging down demand and taking pressure off prices.

"We forecast a cut by the end of the year at the ECB," said Clemente de Lucia, an economist at BNP Paribas. "The central bank has to be forward looking, it has to look at the medium term and given the risks to growth, there is room to cut," he added, saying the cut could be by 50 basis points in December.

Economists are betting the weaker economy means slumping demand will continue to push down oil prices and factories will not be willing to pass on costs to consumers.

Sluggish industry dampened producer prices in the euro zone in August.

Brent oil rose above $115 a barrel in July but dipped below $100 a barrel in early October. Despite supply disruptions in the North Sea that have supported prices in recent days, many economists expect prices to fall as the Chinese and U.S. economies also cool.

"Oil prices are still very high year-on-year but that should disappear from January, February next year," said ING economist Peter Vanden Houte.

Energy inflation in the euro zone was 12.4 percent in September, compared to 11.8 percent in the year-ago period.

A change to the way Eurostat measures seasonal goods also supported the view that inflation could have peaked.

Consumer prices rose 0.8 percent on a monthly basis, driven by clothing, which jumped 14.1 percent, Eurostat said

"This new methodology had artificially depressed core inflation in July and August, implying that both headline and core inflation are now back on their underlying trend," said Marco Valli, chief euro zone economist at UniCredit.

SIGNS OF HESITATION

Europe's inability to resolve its sovereign debt crisis is worrying businesses, and leading economic indicators since the summer point to an abrupt end to a two-year run of growth.

Euro zone trade data for August, on a seasonally-adjusted basis, appeared to show exports were still holding up, growing 4.7 percent compared to July, Eurostat said.

Imports rose 2.7 percent.

"But euro zone exports were still down by 1.4 percent in the three months to August compared to the three months to May," said Howard Archer, an economist at IHS Global Insight.

Trade data is notoriously volatile and recent manufacturing purchasing managers' surveys have shown a sharp loss of confidence in the euro zone. Non-adjusted data showed the bloc's trade balance swung to a 3.4 billion euro deficit in August, compared to a surplus of 2.5 billion euros in July.

The European Roundtable of Industrialists, a business lobby group, urged leaders to act at an EU summit on October 23.

"If you take the recent purchasing managers indexes, they show signs of hesitation," he said. "There isn't a recessionary smell in the air, but many people are hesitating and if we let that continue we could see worse things, maybe a recession."

(Additional reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)