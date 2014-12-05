LONDON Euro zone inflation may fall further in the coming months, adding pressure on the European Central Bank to act, an indicator designed to predict cyclical trends showed on Friday.

The Eurozone Future Inflation Gauge (EZFIG), published by the Economic Cycle Research Institute, fell to 97.2 in October from 97.6.

"With the EZFIG slipping in its latest reading, underlying inflation pressures, which had been simmering lately, have ebbed a little," said Lakshman Achuthan, ECRI's chief operations officer.

Inflation across the euro zone cooled to 0.3 percent in November as energy prices fell, well within the ECB's "danger zone" and suggesting deflation remains a real threat.

The ECB left monetary policy unchanged on Thursday but President Mario Draghi said the Governing Council was unanimous in its willingness to launch measures such as a government bond buying program with new money if necessary.

