MILAN Euro zone finance ministers on Friday backed Ireland's plan to repay part of its 2010 bailout package early, making it likely that Dublin can start paying some 18 billion euros (23.24 billion US dollar) of loans from the International Monetary Fund by the end of the year.

Dublin has been pushing to pay back loans from the IMF early to lower its debt servicing costs after a successful return to the bond markets but needs approval from all creditors, including the European Union, before it can go ahead with the plan.

At a meeting in Milan on Friday, finance ministers from 18 countries sharing the euro gave Ireland a green light, making it all but certain that it will also be backed at Saturday's full Ecofin meeting of ministers from the whole EU bloc even if it does not receive full formal clearance.

"Tomorrow this will go before Ecofin, there is not expected to be any issues and it will probably allow first movement before Christmas," Prime Minister Enda Kenny told a news conference in Cork, after hearing the news from his finance minister Michael Noonan in Milan.

The loans are expected to be paid back over a period of time in three tranches of 6 billion euros, he said.

Ireland was forced to seek an international bailout from the European Union and IMF in 2010 to ward off bankruptcy.

It has since been able to resume borrowing on the market, after a successful exit from the programme in December 2013, where interest rates of under 2 percent are well below the 5 percent rate on the IMF loan.

Analysts from BNP Paribas estimated that Ireland could save around 400 million euros by repaying the IMF loans early, helping efforts to get the 2015 deficit within the EU's limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product.

Earlier Noonan, who confirmed Ireland expected to post stronger-than-expected growth of 3 percent next year, told reporters that formal approval could be delayed by a number of technical issues but he did not see any substantial problems.

"There's no pushback, there's no opposition that I can identify so far but there are complications," he told reporters at the margins of the meeting in Milan.

"There's a Swedish election and they may not be in a position to make a political decision in Sweden even though there's general support from what we're hearing," he said.

"So I think we'll get a very good indication that we'll get support but maybe not formally today and tomorrow."

As part of the EU/IMF bailout package, Ireland also obtained bilateral loans from a number of countries, including a 600 million euro loan from Sweden, which holds elections on Sunday.

Under the terms of the deal, it must pay off all its creditors at the same time unless it receives approval to repay part of the package early.

