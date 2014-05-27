Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
VIENNA Inflation in the euro zone will likely stay "significantly" below the European Central Bank's target this year and next, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in the Austrian National Bank's annual report.
"But over the medium term it is likely to align itself with the ECB's objective of keeping inflation below but close to 2 percent," he added in the report released on Tuesday.
He said an economic recovery in the euro zone - and even more so in Austria - was showing signs of accelerating in 2014 and 2015.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.