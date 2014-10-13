Marek Belka, Poland's central bank governor, smiles as he listens to a question during a news conference at the bank's headquarters in Warsaw October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Gazeta

LONDON The euro zone needs a "grand bargain" between Germany and France to allow substantial new fiscal and monetary stimulus to revive its economy, the head of Poland's central bank said on Monday.

Marek Belka, previously the International Monetary Fund's European head, also said he was comfortable with market expectations of another 50 basis point cut to Poland's already record low 2 percent benchmark interest rate before the end of the year.

Poland has been one of the few European economies to escape recession since the euro zone's debt crisis erupted five years ago, but with the economy of its main trade partner Germany stumbling, concerns are mounting again.

"It is very hard to be optimistic," Belka, returning from the IMF's meetings of global financial leaders in Washington, told Reuters in the interview. "The mountain of debt is not decreasing, deleveraging in the banks is going on at full speed, so you need something more than just muddling through."

He said that even maximum estimates of around 1 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) attached to the ECB's current plans for new targeted cheap loans and purchases of packaged debt would not suffice.

It would only take the ECB's balance sheet back toward where it was a year ago, and not provide the additional boost Europe needs, he said.

"Doing more would mean buying government bonds. Maybe it could be possible as part of a bigger package, a 'grand bargain'. The French defy French identity, French tradition, the Germans do the same and we save the euro," he said.

"Even if we are not talking about an existential threat to the euro, something has to happen to give the euro zone a push out of stagnation. It is not a rosy picture."

Asked whether he was comfortable with the further half percentage point in Polish rate cuts markets have moved toward pricing in by the end of this year, Belka simply said: "Yes."

"But of course what happens depends on a number of factors including the next central bank inflation projection (in November)."

