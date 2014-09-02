Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. attorney general's help over govt probe
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
BRUSSELS A drop in the highly volatile energy prices depressed euro zone producer prices in July as expected, underlining disinflationary pressures in the single currency area ahead of the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting on Thursday.
Prices at factory gates in the 18 countries sharing the euro fell as anticipated by 0.1 percent in July against June and dropped 1.1 percent on the year, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said on Tuesday.
The annual drop was the steepest since April's 1.2 percent decline.
Producer prices are an early indication of price trends. Unless their fluctuations are absorbed by retailers, they eventually translate into consumer inflation or deflation.
Both the monthly and the annual declines were influenced by a 0.6 percent and 3.5 percent drop respectively in the costs of energy, data showed.
Prices in all other sectors, such as durable and non-durable consumer goods, were flat in July when compared with June.
The ECB meets on Thursday, facing a dilemma how to respond to vanishing inflation in the 9.6 trillion euro economy whose recovery unexpectedly stalled in the second quarter, only two months after an interest rate cut in June.
A majority of economists expect the ECB to stay on hold in September and wait for effects of its last rate cut to kick in, including targeted longer-term refinancing operations aimed to boost bank landing.
Producer prices in July, when compared with the same period last year, rose only in three euro zone countries - Estonia, Ireland and Latvia and were flat in the twice bailed-out Greece.
The largest year-on-year drop was recorded in Belgium with a 5.7 percent decline, followed by Slovakia's 2.9 percent annual fall.
(Reporting by Martin Santa)
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
WASHINGTON Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
Boeing Co said on Thursday it had signed a $3.4 billion contract with the U.S. government through which the U.S. Army and an international customer will buy the latest Apache attack helicopter -- the Apache 'E' variant.