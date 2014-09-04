Wall Street drifts lower; investors worry about tax-cut delay
Wall Street drifted lower on Monday as investors worried that President Donald Trump's plan to cut taxes and boost the economy could take longer than previously expected.
BRUSSELS The euro zone's recovery remains very fragile and uneven, underscoring the need for structural reforms designed to boost economic growth, the chairman of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Thursday.
"Recent economic data confirm that the recovery in the euro zone remains very fragile and uneven," Dijsselbloem told the European Parliament's economic and monetary committee.
"I believe that recent developments underscore the need to push forwards the growth and reform agenda. Fundamental challenges faced by the euro zone are unchanged," he added.
Dijsselbloem said that surveillance of budgetary polices of 18 countries sharing the euro needs to continue and strengthen, adding that fiscal policies complementing upcoming 2015 budget drafts should be done in a growth-friendly way.
(Reporting by Martin Santa; editing by Robin Emmott)
Wall Street drifted lower on Monday as investors worried that President Donald Trump's plan to cut taxes and boost the economy could take longer than previously expected.
NEW YORK The Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates twice more this year after a policy tightening last week, and it could be more or less aggressive depending on inflation and fiscal policies from the Trump administration, a Fed rate-setter said on Monday.
WASHINGTON Shareholder activists are pushing back against a major business trade group's request that the White House use its influence on the U.S. securities regulator to make it harder to get governance, political or environmental issues onto corporate ballots, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Monday.