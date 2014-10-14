LUXEMBOURG The French government urged Germany and other European partners on Tuesday to agree a program of investment that would have a quick economic impact rather than just boosting growth in the long run.

Finance Minister Michel Sapin, speaking after meeting EU counterparts in Luxembourg, said of plans for an EU investment plan: "The risk is that this has an effect in 2017 or beyond and we need positive effects on growth as soon as 2015 and 2016."

Paris faces criticism from Germany and others for missing EU targets for reducing its budget deficit, and a 2015 budget due to be lodged with the European Commission on Wednesday risks being sent back for revision. If it refuses, France might face a fine.

Berlin, meanwhile, is under pressure from France and others to boost investments in to help kick-start the ailing German and euro zone economies at a time when it is able to borrow at record low rates.

France says cutting its deficit faster risks further hurting anemic growth. Germany says it plans to go on cutting its deficit to get its finances in balance and says failure to follow EU budget rules will undermine confidence in the euro.

The French and German governments are trying to defuse a diplomatic dispute that risks destabilizing the euro and Sapin said he would meet his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin on Monday to discuss a joint effort to combine investment and structural reforms as way of stimulating the economy.

He said there was agreement on using the "budgetary weapon" to bolster growth, but that it was clear that countries like France, which were still trying to cut their deficits, would have to act differently from those like Germany which had budgets that were closer to being in balance.

The Berlin meeting, which would also involve the French and German economy ministers Emmanuel Macron and Sigmar Gabriel, would look at possible investment plans. "We don't want to dance around in circles," Sapin told reporters. "We want rapid, practical measures, that can be put into effect."

Speaking in Berlin, Gabriel said more debts in Germany "do not create growth in Italy, France, Spain or Greece".

Asked about funding for projects, Sapin said Schaeuble had made clear that "if we have a quick, practical measure that identifies good projects, we can always sort out the financing issues afterward".

Germany and some of its north European allies have pressed for a focus on private sector investment, while France and Italy in particular have called for governments with more fiscal room to maneuver to spend more.

(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Alastair Macdonald, editing by John Stonestreet)