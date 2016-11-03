A man passes a trade exhibition stand at the Careers and Jobs Live careers fair at the ExCeL centre in London April 19, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

BRUSSELS Euro zone unemployment was 10.0 percent in September, unchanged from a downward revised 10.0 percent in August and in line with expectations, the European Union's statistics office said on Thursday.

Unemployment fell in most countries sharing the euro currency, notably in Belgium, Ireland and France, while more people were out of a job in Austria, Italy and Luxembourg.

Previously, Eurostat had estimated euro zone unemployment at 10.1 percent for August.

In September, youth unemployment fell to 20.3 percent from 20.6 percent, driven by improvements in Spain and Italy, though the overall level of those under the age of 25 without a job remained particularly high in those countries.

Among euro zone countries, Germany had the lowest level of unemployment, stable at 4.1 percent.

